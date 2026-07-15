Can Andy Burnham move Britain on from a decade of chaos?

The PM-to-be is moving ever closer to No. 10, but unknowns over policy and approach are keeping sweeping optimism in check

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Photo composite illustration of Andy Burnham, Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, a lettuce and newspaper headlines
As the seventh prime minister in 10 years, Andy Burnham needs to create something ‘new and memorable’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Billed as a coronation, the change in prime minister is “unfolding more like a royal wedding”, said Zoe Williams in The Guardian. “You feel an ambient duty to spectate and even celebrate, but you’d be mad not to stay sceptical”.

Andy Burnham is set to be the seventh prime minister in a decade, having surpassed the “magic number” of 323 Labour MP nominations, making it “mathematically impossible” to challenge him.

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