The main players in an Andy Burnham government

From well-known frontrunners to fresh-faced dark horses – who can expect big jobs under the next PM?

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Andy Burnham
Attention is already turning to who could be the key players from the parliamentary Labour party in a Burnham government
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham appears to be heading to No. 10 unopposed after Keir Starmer resigned on Monday and his main leadership rival rowed in behind him.

With the new PM set to be in place by the time Parliament returns from summer recess at the start of September, attention is already turning to who the key players could be in a Burnham government, and what their appointment says for its likely direction.

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