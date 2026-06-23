Burnham likely next UK leader after Starmer exit

The former Greater Manchester mayor is a recently added MP

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Andy Burnham, British Labour MP for Makerfield, celebrates after his swearing-in at the Houses of Parliament
Andy Burnham, British Labour MP for Makerfield, celebrates after his swearing-in at the Houses of Parliament
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

What happened

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has emerged as the likely successor to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation Monday amid a revolt inside his Labour Party triggered by falling poll numbers and substantial losses in local elections last month. Burnham, who won a seat in Parliament in a special election last week, announced he would run for Labour leader before being sworn in.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  