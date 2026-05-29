What kind of prime minister could Andy Burnham be?

The mayor of Greater Manchester has launched his campaign for the Makerfield by-election

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Andy Burnham at his campaign launch in Ashton-in-Makerfield
Andy Burnham at his campaign launch in Ashton-in-Makerfield
(Image credit: Ryan Jenkinson / Getty Images)

“Who is the real Andy Burnham?” said Stephen Pollard in The Spectator. He has been branded a “Blairite, a Brownite, a Milibandite, a Starmerite”, and there have been “few more transparent examples of political shape-shifters” than the mayor of Greater Manchester.

What does Burnham stand for?

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