Judges and unduly lenient sentences

How much leeway does the judiciary have and can decisions be reconsidered?

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Illustration of a judge&#039;s hand using a tiny gavel and block
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The Court of Appeal is to review the sentences given to three teenage boys convicted of the rape of two girls in Hampshire. The judge’s original decision had prompted a public outcry and a rare intervention from the prime minister.

The boys, two of whom were 15 and one 14 at the time of sentencing, were given youth rehabilitation orders and walked free from court despite having 10 rape convictions between them. The judge said he wanted to “avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily” and support their reintegration into society.

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