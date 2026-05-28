YouTube’s police bodycam channels have some worried about exploitation

There are dozens of channels putting out bodycam videos

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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A Los Angeles Police Department officer adjusts his bodycam.
These YouTube channels show ‘people being arrested for just about anything,’ often uncensored and featuring real names
(Image credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

With many police officers across the United States now wearing body cameras, a cottage industry of YouTube channels documenting these bodycam interactions has sprung up. There are dozens of such channels on the platform, with videos racking up thousands or even millions of views. But some law enforcement experts consider them exploitative.

How do these YouTube channels operate?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.