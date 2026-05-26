‘Q-Day’ could be cybersecurity’s Armageddon

The day may come as soon as 2029, much earlier than experts originally thought

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of two keys looking like a crocodile biting down on a padlock
When Q-Day arrives, encryption cracking could occur ‘not in billions of years, but in hours or days’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

A hypothetical doomsday for quantum computing could be on the horizon, computer scientists have warned for decades. But cybersecurity experts are now racing against the clock after Google announced that this “Q-Day” could be here much sooner than originally anticipated.

What is ‘Q-Day’?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.