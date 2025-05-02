Trump ousts Waltz as NSA, taps him for UN role

President Donald Trump removed Mike Waltz as national security adviser and nominated him as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Former national security adviser Mike Waltz checks his phone
This is the first major Cabinet shakeup of Trump's second term
What happened

President Donald Trump said Thursday he had removed Mike Waltz as national security adviser and would nominate him to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in the first major Cabinet shakeup of his second term. Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would temporarily add Waltz's former job to his portfolio.

