Fed holds interest rates as inflation tensions mount

But the bank also said rates could increase in the near future if inflation does not go down

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A television station broadcasts Kevin Warsh, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve
A television station broadcasts Kevin Warsh, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve
(Image credit: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

The Federal Reserve Bank on Wednesday held its benchmark interest rate steady, but it “left the door open” to future rate changes “if inflation remains elevated,” said NPR. By a vote of 9-3, the bank’s rate-setting committee left short-term borrowing rates “in a range between 3.5% and 3.75%.” Holding the rate steady will impact the “cost of credit throughout the economy,” including for “auto loans, business financing and credit cards.”

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