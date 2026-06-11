Trump claims to ‘love’ inflation, at 3-year high

The 4.2% inflation rate is the highest since April 2023

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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President Donald Trump signs ICE bill with congressional Republicans
President Donald Trump signs ICE bill with congressional Republicans
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)

What happeed

Consumer prices rose 4.2% last month from a year earlier, the highest inflation reading since April 2023, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Most of the increase was due to rising fuel prices. But the “higher energy costs are rippling through the food supply chain,” affecting beef, coffee and produce, The Washington Post said. Asked about the rising cost of living, President Donald Trump “took a surprisingly optimistic tack,” The Associated Press said. “I love the inflation,” he told reporters.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  