Don’t cry because it’s over: will the country miss Rachel Reeves?

The chancellor can claim a few ‘sizeable’ achievements, but will largely be remembered for ‘breaking promises and making Brits poorer’

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Illustration of Rachel Reeves walking past the HM Treasury sign in Whitehall, London
According to most polling, Reeves is the ‘most unpopular chancellor on record’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Just days away from her expected departure, Rachel Reeves defended her legacy to the “great and the good of the City” in the annual Mansion House speech, said the Financial Times.

Her “valedictory” address claimed successes in reduced government borrowing and lower NHS waiting lists. “Loud applause and even whoops of support from guests” indicated support from the finance sector, too, even if possibly not reflected across the country.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.