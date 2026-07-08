Why is the wage gap growing between men and women?

As wage growth slows, women fall behind

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a Social Security card with male and female gender symbols cut out
Wage growth is ‘steadily slowing’ but for women ‘it’s slowing even more.’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The wage gap is growing. Women in American workplaces have long been outearned by their male counterparts, but the difference narrowed during the pandemic. No more. The gap is increasing as overall wage growth slows and the economy shifts to jobs dominated by men.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 