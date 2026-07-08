Why is the wage gap growing between men and women?

The wage gap is growing. Women in American workplaces have long been outearned by their male counterparts, but the difference narrowed during the pandemic. No more. The gap is increasing as overall wage growth slows and the economy shifts to jobs dominated by men.

U.S. wage growth is “steadily slowing” but for women it’s “slowing even more,” said Marketplace . The gap got narrower during the last three decades of the 20th century due to “more women entering the workforce, broader minimum wage protections, and better access to contraception.” But the progress has “stalled” during this century, pausing briefly when “demand for low-wage labor spiked” during the COVID lockdown. Now the gap is widening again, largely because women are “more likely to be in lower-paid, stretched-thin jobs, covering the households’ basic needs,” said Elissa Braunstein, a professor of economics at Colorado State University, to the outlet. Overall, women “earn 16% less than men on average,” said Forbes .

“When women dominate a field, pay goes down,” said Mary Noble-Tolla at Lean In . Research has revealed that when “women join an industry in large numbers, wages fall.” When parks and recreation jobs shifted from a male-dominated field to one largely staffed by women, “wages dropped by 57%.” Mothers are “hit the hardest” by the disparity, but closing the wage gap would be broadly beneficial. Paying women “fairly” would “cut the U.S. poverty rate in half and inject over $1.6 trillion” into the American economy .

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“Women aren’t born wanting to earn less money,” said Maia Mindel at The Argument . Some commentators have made the case that women earn less than men “simply because they choose to” by taking less paid overtime and more unpaid time off . But the preference for “predictable, flexible schedules” comes “almost entirely” from women with children at home. Policymakers can bridge the gap by “broadening access to public services” like childcare and early childhood education.

The gap means most American households have “far fewer resources” to pay for “housing, food and healthcare,” Stefanie O’Connell said at MarketWatch . And that struggle “follows women throughout their lives” with more women over the age of 65 more likely than men their age to live in poverty. The gap is also a “major drag on the economy” because women “make most household purchases.” When they do not have as much money to spend, “both businesses and investors pay the price.”

What next?

“There is no single policy that will close the wage gap,” said Emma Cohn and Elise Gould at the Economic Policy Institute’s Working Economics Blog . Possible solutions would include “pay transparency” laws that require employers to “include wage information in job postings.” Expanded medical and family leave requirements, universal child care and an improved minimum wage would also help. Such efforts would “build an equitable economy that works for all.”