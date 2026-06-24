Microshifting lets employees make their own schedule

More workers are deciding how and when to complete their work

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Coffee cup, cell phone and laptop on table
Management and leadership have become more ‘adept at giving a little bit of autonomy’
(Image credit: BitsAndSplits / Getty Images)

Gone are the days of working a grueling nine-to-five. Employees have started microshifting, a practice that involves completing duties in short, productive bursts. This allows workers to make their own schedules and save time for other obligations and hobbies.

Flexibility in the workplace has become increasingly common and sometimes even expected of hybrid and remote jobs. There may also be some benefits for business in allowing workers a freer schedule.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  