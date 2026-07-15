‘Bubble wrapping’ at work could be limiting career development

Being too considerate is not always the nicest approach

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Woman at desk with laptop and book
Women, compared to men, are more likely to bubble-wrap at work
(Image credit: Amr Bo Shanab / Getty Images)

If you’ve ever avoided giving criticism or expressing boundaries in the workplace, you may have been “bubble-wrapping.” The phenomenon, in which people cushion their words or actions to protect other’s feelings, is most common among women. Avoiding confrontation may be inadvertently hindering upward mobility in the office.

A gendered habit

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