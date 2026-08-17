Why is Donald Trump punishing South Korea?

Is president’s move ‘public exhibition of narcissistic rage’?

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Photo collage illustration of Donald Trump, Kim Jong-Un and the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills
Instead of the ‘personal glory’ Trump hoped to win from the Iran war, he has instead gained ‘ongoing humiliation’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to scale back annual joint military exercises with South Korea after the country stayed out of the war with Iran.

Writing on Truth Social, the US president said the exercises “send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile” to North Korea, which “has been unthreatening and respectful” during his second term. He also noted that South Korea had recently declined to join the US in the “denuclearisation” of Iran.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 