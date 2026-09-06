Rebuilding bridges: the US lifts sanctions on Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa’s administration has made shaky progress so far, but wave of international investment could supercharge Syria’s transformation

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US President Donald Trump (R) meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (L)
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

Syria is on the verge of an “economic revolution”, said Ksenia Svetlova in Haaretz. Its interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former al-Qa’eda militant who led the rebel offensive that overthrew dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, has been struggling to rebuild a nation devastated by almost 14 years of civil war.

One of his biggest coups last year was to persuade the Trump administration to lift the strict economic sanctions imposed on Syria in 2019. But the country was still on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation first made in 1979 in response to Damascus’ support for Iran and its harbouring of Palestinian terrorist groups. So, like Iran, it remained cut off from the international banking system, and large-scale reconstruction proved impossible.

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