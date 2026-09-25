Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran’s defiant president clashing with the US

Pezeshkian is the second most-powerful person in Iran behind the supreme leader

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks at the United Nations.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks at the United Nations
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

This week, the world heard from an often quiet figure at the center of the Iran-U.S. war: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. While subservient to Iran’s supreme leader, Pezeshkian wields immense power as the head of government, and a fiery speech at the United Nations showed that the Iranian president has no intention of rolling over for the United States.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.