Fertility treatment for female footballers: a mixed blessing?

Governing bodies, federations and clubs are beginning to offer funding for egg freezing, but concerns persist over ethics and efficacy

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Photo collage of a female footballer in action, and imagery relating to IVF
Elite athletes have chosen to freeze their eggs on their own for years
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Across elite sports, a debate is growing over whether professional sporting bodies should support female athletes in freezing their eggs.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation recently announced an agreement to fund egg freezing and fertility treatments for its players, the first national federation to do so. Under the partnership, valid until 2029, the World Cup winners will “be given more options to pursue motherhood when they feel the time is right”, said ESPN.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.