How much does it cost to freeze your eggs?

The procedure allows women to extend their childbearing years. But it can get pricey.

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a pregnant person surrounded by graphics depicting sperm, ovaries, and a syringe
Some women opt to freeze both their eggs and their embryos
(Image credit: JDawnInk / Getty Images)

Egg freezing is becoming an increasingly popular and visible choice among women. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently joined the ranks of public figures who have shared their experience, detailing on social media her own decision-making and the realities of undergoing the process.

The procedure, in which eggs are harvested from the ovaries and then frozen for storage, can offer women an option if they are not yet ready to conceive or have health concerns and anticipated treatments that could later impact fertility. For many people, however, the cost of egg freezing is a major obstacle.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 