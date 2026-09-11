What to know about the trend of betting in prediction markets

Platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi are surging in popularity

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A pile of hundred dollar bills lying underneath a note that reads &quot;What&#039;s Next?&quot;
Prediction markets are online platforms where people can bet on future events
(Image credit: MCCAIG / Getty Images)

It seems like you can place a bet on the outcome of just about anything these days: a football game, a midterm election, the Grammys, even the likelihood of an impending natural disaster. The rise of prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket has made it not only possible but easy to take a stab at making money based on correctly predicting the outcome of a future event.

Before you give it a try, though, it’s worth understanding how exactly prediction markets work. It is not the same as online betting, and it’s important to know the risks involved, including shifting regulations.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 