The march of the data centres

The AI boom will require a massive physical infrastructure to sustain it, which is already proving hugely contentious

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An aerial view of an industrial estate housing a large number of data centres in Slough
Data centres in Slough, the largest hub in Europe
(Image credit: Carl Court / Getty Images)

The building projects envisaged by the tech industry are on a truly staggering scale. In 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated that $2.9 trillion would be spent on AI data centres worldwide between that year and 2028; McKinsey projects $5.2 trillion spending on AI by 2030. Specialised “hyperscale” data centres are already springing up across the developed world.

As little as a year ago, many politicians were keen to attract such large investments. But in the US, public opinion has swung sharply against data centres. A recent Gallup poll suggests that they’re now facing more opposition than nuclear power stations: seven in ten Americans don’t want them in their area. Scepticism is rising in Britain, too.

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