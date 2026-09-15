Will we heed warnings and slow AI down?

With US and China ‘committed to a global AI arms race’, fears about future of humanity likely to fall on deaf ears

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AI symbol inside a circle of bright yellow foldable caution signs adorned with exclamation marks
Trump dismissed the need for AI ‘guard-rails’ as a ‘SICK conspiracy’
(Image credit: J Studios / Getty Images)

Amid stark warnings that artificial intelligence could wipe out humanity by the end of the decade, the heads of the largest AI firms in the US have all backed a proposal by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to slow down development to ensure public safety. Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark went even further, saying all AI software should have a mandatory “kill switch”, so society can “pull the plug” on anything that gets too dangerous.

The warnings sent both tech stocks and Donald Trump into a tailspin. The US president dismissed calls for “guard-rails” on the development of AI as a “SICK conspiracy” that would only benefit China.

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