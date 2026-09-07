The AI bubble and warnings of doom

Bank of England governor among ‘throng of figures’ sounding alarm over new technology

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Robot head attached to a deflating blimp
The Bank of England officially raised concerns back in July about AI, highlighting the threat of a potential stock market bubble
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence could cause a global economic downturn, the Bank of England’s governor has warned.

Andrew Bailey is the latest in a “throng of figures” to highlight the risks posed by the most advanced versions of AI technology, said The Guardian.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 