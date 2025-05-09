Interest rate cut: the winners and losers
The Bank of England's base rate cut is not good news for everyone
The Bank of England's decision to cut its base rate from 4.5% to 4.25% was widely expected, but marks an "important moment for the UK economy", said BBC News.
Rates are "down a full percentage point from their peak" this time last year, and further "gradual and careful" cuts are on the horizon in 2025.
But who stands to gain from the decision, and who will be left counting the cost?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Mortgage payers: winners
An interest rate cut is likely to help homeowners nearing the end of a fixed-term mortgage, as well as prospective buyers, but lenders usually work to the longer-term interest rate forecast.
Still, it's likely to be "music to mortgage borrowers' ears", said ThisisMoney, especially those on tracker mortgages, who should see an "immediate benefit".
Savers: losers
The cut is "unequivocally bad news" for savers, said Isaac Gross, economics lecturer at Monash University, on The Conversation. With money "growing more slowly", it's harder to build income "over time".
But "don't worry", said Akoni Hub – if you're "proactive", you "don't have to settle for low returns – even with a base rate cut". In fact, it can be the "perfect nudge" to research better deals, often offered by challenger banks keen to "attract new customers".
Small business owners: winners
Smaller businesses "historically" benefit from rate cuts, said Aberdeen Investments They typically deliver "higher returns" after a rate cut when compared to larger companies, as they "tend to have more exposure to the UK domestic economy".
Retired people: losers
Left work? The chances are that you "rely on income from interest-bearing assets" to fund your retirement, including fixed-term or cash savings accounts, said Gross on The Conversation.
Coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, a base rate cut "only makes things worse" as returns for this group "shrink", making it hard to fund a typical lifestyle in retirement.
As retirees have "less time to ride out any market turbulence, as is currently being experienced", said The Telegraph, their cash savings growth will be impacted.
However, with Donald Trump's tariffs to also contend with, and ongoing "market chaos", some pensioners suggest "as much as £120,000" has been lost from the value of their retirement pots.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week Unwrapped: Will robots benefit from a sense of touch?
Podcast Plus, has Donald Trump given centrism a new lease of life? And was it wrong to release the deadly film Rust?
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A dancing couple, a new pope, and more
-
What are certificates of deposit and how do they work?
The Explainer CDs may be the right solution for your savings goals
-
How to invest for short-term vs. long-term goals
The Explainer You may want to implement a planned home improvement project in the near future while also saving for your eventual retirement
-
What are your retirement savings account options?
The explainer The two main types of accounts are 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs)
-
What is your net worth and why is it worth knowing?
the explainer Take stock of your assets
-
The best time of year to buy a car
Some months — and days — are better than others
-
Considering quitting your job? Here's what to do first.
The Explainer Your job likely comes with a number of financial strings attached
-
The pros and cons of online-only banks
the explainer You can get your finances in order without getting off your couch
-
3 tips to prepare in case of a recession
the explainer President Donald Trump admits a recession is possible amid his newly imposed tariffs