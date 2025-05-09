Interest rate cut: the winners and losers

The Bank of England's base rate cut is not good news for everyone

A customer buys produce from a market stall holder on a fruit and veg stand in Bromley
Smaller businesses 'historically' benefit from rate cuts
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
By
published

The Bank of England's decision to cut its base rate from 4.5% to 4.25% was widely expected, but marks an "important moment for the UK economy", said BBC News.

Rates are "down a full percentage point from their peak" this time last year, and further "gradual and careful" cuts are on the horizon in 2025.

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

