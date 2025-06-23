The downsides of a 'forgotten' 401(k) and how to find it

Don't leave your old retirement plan behind

Young woman with curly red hair is scratching her head with a confused expression on her face
Your old employer may opt to move your funds, resulting in added fees or taxes owed
(Image credit: IsiMS / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

When you land a new job you are excited about, the last thing on your mind is your old retirement plan. But while technically you can leave your 401(k) parked with your former employer once you start a new job, it may not be the best option.

There are a number of potential drawbacks to leaving your 401(k) languishing — among them the possibility of eventually forgetting about that money entirely as your career progresses and your former job gets bumped further down your resume.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸