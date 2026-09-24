GLP-1 use is on the rise in obese children under 12

The FDA hasn’t approved the weight loss drugs for that age range, but the numbers are climbing quickly

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Obese child measuring herself
Doctors are dabbling in weight loss shots for extreme cases of childhood obesity
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)

Off-label prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs are on the rise among children under 12, despite a lack of FDA approval in this age group. While most of the kids given the treatment had severe obesity and comorbidities, doctors and parents also seem to be considering weight-loss drugs much earlier. Whether or not it is safe to do so remains unclear.

How common is GLP-1 use among young children?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 