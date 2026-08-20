Orexins: the brain’s Ozempic moment?

Drugs that mimic hormones involved with wakefulness, attention and motivation could transform narcolepsy treatment, and offer hope for depression and ADHD

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Person placing oral medicine on their tongue
People with narcolepsy were found to lack the specialised neurons that produce orexins, causing ‘abnormally low levels’ of the neuropeptide
(Image credit: Guido Mieth / Getty Images)

A new generation of drugs could transform the lives of people with narcolepsy and offer hope of future treatments for ADHD and depression.

Orexins help regulate wakefulness, as well as attention, motivation and the brain’s reward system. This month, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first orexin agonist treatment for narcolepsy. Oveporexton (sold as Orzeyful) is designed to target the cause of the chronic sleep disorder, rather than treat the symptoms with stimulants.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.