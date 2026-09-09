Why GLP-1s don’t work for everyone

Some people aren’t responding to the drugs at all, no matter if they try Wegovy or Zepbound

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Semaglutide weight loss drug, conceptual illustration
The so-called miracle drug is not as effective for some patients
(Image credit: THOM LEACH / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty Images)

While GLP-1s have been widely celebrated for transforming weight loss, some who use the medications find themselves in a less-studied patient category: “nonresponders.” This minority of people haven’t experienced any significant change in weight, even after adjusting their dose or switching brands.

Why don’t GLP-1s work for nonresponders?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 