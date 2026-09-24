FDA estrogen warning’s impact on menopausal UTI deaths

The black-label warning may be gone, but the stigma still endangers older women

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of an x-ray image of the urinary system, a hand holding a month&#039;s worth of HRT pills, and mourners attending a funeral
While recurrent UTIs can be deadly for older women, hormone therapy is an easy fix
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Menopausal women spent years unable to get relief from the potentially deadly but often preventable effects of recurrent urinary tract infections, due to the FDA’s black box warning for estrogen products. Despite growing evidence supporting safety and efficacy, and the lifting of the warning, a lingering stigma is keeping women from life-saving care.

Grave ‘misinterpretation’

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 