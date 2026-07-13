The gendered impact of heatwaves

High temperatures can bring greater medical complications and increase domestic violence incidents, with women ‘at the sharp end’

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A woman using a fan to cool herself down in the heatwave in London
Because women sweat less than men, and start sweating at higher temperatures, it is harder to ‘quickly shed heat’
(Image credit: Dinendra Haria / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

The series of heatwaves “afflicting” Europe this summer have been the “worst ever”, said The Guardian. Cities have become practically “unliveable” and higher temperatures are “further exacerbating” socioeconomic and economic divisions.

The unfortunate consequences of the current heat for many in the UK are “disturbed sleep and sticky days in the home office”. But around the world, high temperatures often exacerbate gender inequality, and women, particularly in low-income families, are “at the sharp end”.

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