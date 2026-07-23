Congo’s Ebola deaths top 1,000

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the current outbreak

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Health workers transport Ebola patient in Congo from ambulance
Health workers transport Ebola patient in Congo from ambulance
(Image credit: Benediction Murhabazi / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

More than 1,000 people have died of Ebola in Congo, in the fastest-growing outbreak on record, African health officials said Wednesday. Congo’s Ministry of Health said 2,536 cases have been reported since this outbreak was declared May 15. There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo virus responsible for the outbreak.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  