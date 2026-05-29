Did Trump’s policies open the path for Ebola outbreak?

Foreign aid cuts made detection more difficult, experts say

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of Donald Trump&#039;s mouth exhaling a cloud of viruses
‘This is what happens when you defund Ebola prevention’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s moves to cut foreign aid and end ties with the World Health Organization could be making it more difficult to halt the latest Ebola outbreak in Africa.

Public health experts believe White House policies are “weakening critical networks” that respond to outbreaks in a “densely populated, politically unstable part of the world,” said Axios. The dismantling of U.S. support has “left the region dangerously exposed,” leading to the likelihood that Ebola was spreading “for some time” before it was detected, International Rescue Committee’s Heather Reoch Kerr said in a statement, per the outlet.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 