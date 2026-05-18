Hantavirus: Are we ready for another pandemic?

The disease does not have a cure

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MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

A cruise ship.
The MV Hondius: Three died on board
(Image credit: Getty)

No one should panic, but this is “certainly a worrying chain of events,” said Tara C. Smith in MS.now. Two weeks ago, news broke that three people aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius had died of suspected hantavirus, a respiratory disease with no cure or vaccine. The Hondius was eventually allowed to dock in Tenerife, Spain. But before the pathogen was identified, some 30 passengers had disembarked and flown home to 12 countries, potentially seeding the planet with a virus that kills 38% of its victims. A six-week incubation period means we don’t yet know the extent of the outbreak. But at least eight other Hondius-linked infections have been confirmed, and 18 Americans are being monitored, two at containment facilities in Atlanta—one of those passengers is symptomatic—and 16 in Nebraska.

“I hope it’s fine,” said President Trump. But Trump also hoped it would be fine in February 2020, when passengers on another ship, the Diamond Princess, started dying from Covid-19. And back then, we were still part of the World Health Organization—Trump ordered the U.S. out last year—and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wasn’t our health secretary. “We are in the hands of the madmen now,” said Charles P. Pierce in Esquire. “An outbreak of any disease more serious than Covid, and this country is in a world of hurt.”

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