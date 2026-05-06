Could human-transmitted hantavirus be the next pandemic threat?

Hantavirus is typically spread by exposure to rodent droppings. That is scary enough. But health experts are alarmed that a deadly shipborne outbreak of hantavirus might be spreading from human to human.

The possibility of person-to-person transmission of hantavirus is “very, very surprising, and obviously a very rare occurrence,” Kari Debbink of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said to NPR . Three people aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship have already died from the outbreak and there are several other suspected cases among the 147 passengers and crew. A typical rodent-caused outbreak could be resolved by “taking people off the ship,” the University of Michigan’s Emily Abdoler said to the network. But the possibility of a human-transmitted disease means “taking folks off the ship doesn’t stop the spread.”

Passengers aboard the Hondius have been isolated in their cabins “in a lockdown reminiscent of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said The Associated Press. Authorities are being cautious but also warning the public against panic. The Andes strain of Hantavirus at issue “requires very close, prolonged contact” to spread between people, KFF Health News’ Celine Gounder said on PBS News . That is “very different” from Covid or flu viruses that “can be transmitted much more easily through the airborne respiratory route.”

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The outbreak is “serious and frankly a bit unnerving,” Katherine J. Wu said at The Atlantic . A human-transmitted hantavirus could “pose an additional threat” to people at the ship’s destination or to health care workers treating the sick. The ship’s passengers will eventually disembark, but officials cannot yet say the risk that passengers and crew “will pose to the broader global community.” Making the investigation more difficult: The cruise ship environment where “strangers are constantly schmoozing” makes it easy for people-to-people viruses to spread, but difficult for medical professionals to track the source.

“There’s no reason for panic,” Lisa Jarvis said at Bloomberg . A “handful of cases of a deadly virus” is understandably sufficient to “raise all our hackles” following the Covid pandemic. Hantavirus is “ubiquitous” in parts of the United States such as the desert Southwest while actual “infections are still rare.” The current outbreak is “unlikely to turn into anything bigger.”

The World Health Organization “was built to manage” emergencies like this, Krutika Kuppalli said at Stat News . Indeed, WHO is “coordinating the response.” But the U.S. government has not been able to take advantage of the information generated by the agency, having withdrawn from WHO in 2025. The outbreak should be a “warning sign to the U.S.” of the costs of that decision.

What next?

The Hondius “remains at sea” while regional leaders “clash over its docking,” said The New York Times . Spain has said the ship can dock in the Canary Islands but regional government officials have “objected to the ship docking there.” The isolated passengers are keeping themselves busy with “reading, watching movies, having hot drinks and that kind of thing,” said travel influencer Kasem Hato to the Times.