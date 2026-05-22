What MAHA gets right and wrong about deprescribing SSRIs

RFK Jr. is raising the alarm about over-medicalization and antidepressants. Experts have mixed feelings about his proposal.

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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Close-up of black woman sorting her pills in organizer
Some experts agree with MAHA about overdependence on SSRI's
(Image credit: Grace Cary / Getty Images)

Among the many crusades in his quest to “Make America Healthy Again,” one target of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is antidepressants. Kennedy has long said that psychiatric drugs like SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) are harmful, including claiming they cause mass shootings.

He recently announced an initiative to help wean Americans off antidepressants while speaking at a mental health summit held by the MAHA Institute. The announcement sparked a debate among experts over the campaign’s pros and cons.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 