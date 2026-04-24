The growing popularity of psychedelic retreats raises questions of safety

People have long sought out drug-assisted therapy. But rumors of certain drugs helping to treat or even heal mental health disorders has led to a surge in psychedelic retreats. These trendy respites operate overseas in countries like Jamaica and Peru; they also exist in the U.S., albeit with legal gray areas. But safety concerns have cropped up following a recent study.

Dubious precautions

Mounting interest in the potential benefits of psychedelic drugs has led to a rise in psychedelic retreats around the world. Such places offer multiday trips where attendees “pay for drug-assisted experiences” and are promised “psychological healing” and “personal growth,” said The Associated Press . Nearly all of the drugs typically offered at these retreats are “illegal under U.S. federal law,” including “magic mushrooms, ayahuasca, MDMA and LSD.” But retreat companies don’t always “make that explicit.” Sometimes they claim they are “protected by a rare legal exemption for religious organizations that traditionally use psychedelics.”

The “hard line between clinical intervention and all other uses” of drugs, such as spiritual and recreational, has blurred, said Hadas Alterman, a psychedelic medicine attorney, to Fox News . Psychedelics now “serve people who aren’t in crisis but aren’t merely thrill-seeking either.”

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Many retreats have safety protocols in place, but they still carry the risk for “physical, psychological and interpersonal harms,” said researchers in a paper published in JAMA Network Open . It is therefore important that anyone interested in a psychedelic retreat “do their research” and “talk to the organizers or facilitators to get more information about what is being offered and how,” said Amy McGuire, a biomedical ethicist and co-author on the study.

The study, which surveyed dozens of retreats, documented a wide range of concerning practices, including “companies offering multiple psychedelic drugs over the course of their retreats,” said the AP. Many retreats have health professionals on site, but “their roles and responsibilities are often vague.” In some cases, they “take psychedelics alongside participants,” which could “impair their ability to respond in an emergency.” Almost 90% of the surveyed retreats additionally “require or recommend that attendees stop taking certain medications,” including antidepressants, before using psychedelics. These “washout periods” ranged from “one day to six weeks before the psychedelic experience.”

Regulatory changes on the horizon

While psychedelics are not federally approved in the U.S., that may soon change. President Donald Trump last week signed an executive order directing the Food and Drug Administration to “accelerate reviews of psychedelics that show potential for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder,” said the AP. The order also directs “law enforcement agencies to quickly lower restrictions on any psychedelic approved by the FDA.”

Due to the state-level decriminalization of psilocybin, Oregon and Colorado have become psychedelic retreat hubs for what some call “transformative travel,” said Parade . Relying on state regulation is risky because “each one is going to be slightly different,” Albert Garcia-Romeu, the associate director of the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at Johns Hopkins University, said to The Guardian . It would make more sense to go the “FDA-approved medication route” because that comes with a “set of authoritative guidelines from major medical and regulatory bodies.”

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People in the field say today’s retreats are safer than they have been in past decades, when “psychedelic experiences were almost always conducted underground with few safety precautions,” said the AP. The growing market for psychedelics has also “allowed retreats to expand their services, hire more medical and coaching staff and take safety more seriously than we’ve ever seen in the past,” said Brad Burge, who has worked with psychedelic nonprofits, drugmakers and retreat operators, to the outlet.

Still, there are no “industrywide standards or regulations for how participants are screened, prepared or monitored afterward,” said the AP. So “what does that mean about the quality of care you’re going to have?” said Joshua White, the founder of the Fireside Project, which runs a hotline for people experiencing distress during psychedelic trips, to the outlet. Without regulation, there could be a “race to the bottom where there is no liability or accountability.”