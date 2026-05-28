Chickens hatched from artificial eggs for the first time

The technology could be used to bring back extinct birds

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Illustrative collage of three extinct birds (a great auk, a dodo and a moa) coming out of a cracked eggshell
Artificial eggs can be scaled to accommodate birds of different sizes, including the dodo and giant moa
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based biotech company known for its de-extinction agenda and previous claims about genetically engineering dire wolves, has successfully hatched 26 chicks from artificial eggs. The company now hopes to use the technology to bring back extinct birds, including the dodo and the giant moa. But skeptics say de-extinction is not possible and the company may be overstating its claims.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  