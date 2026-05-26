Why India’s youth are flocking to a fake political party

Cockroach Janta Party has tapped into youth anger at unemployment, inflation and bitter religious divides

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Photo collage of a cockroach sitting on a leaf and the New Parliament Building in New Delhi, India
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

What started as online satire has spiralled into a mass movement for India’s disaffected youth.

The parody Cockroach Janta Party launched earlier this month and quickly amassed more than 22 million followers on Instagram – more than twice that of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the world’s largest political party.

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