‘This raises serious concerns for patients’

‘How risky can the weight loss drug boom be? I learned the hard way.’

Jimmie Wilson at The Washington Post

GLP-1 popularity “has also fueled a thriving market for unregulated copycat versions,” and “most patients have no idea how risky these knockoff drugs can be,” says Jimmie Wilson. What “many doctors may not know is that compounded drugs and name-brand drugs are not the same.” Compounding pharmacies “exist to make custom formulations for patients who can’t take branded medications.” They “were not intended, nor are they equipped, to safely mass-produce drugs such as” GLP-1s.

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‘Did Gen Z show up to this “No Kings” protest? Sort of.’

Haley Taylor Schlitz at The Minnesota Star Tribune

It is “easy to ask, ‘Where was Gen Z?’ in a way that sounds like an accusation, as some have done after previous ‘No Kings’ protests,” says Haley Taylor Schlitz. For “young people, public outrage has rarely arrived as a singular moral awakening.” It is “not whether Gen Z wants a king,” but many “have been politically formed by an era in which speeches, protests and hashtags too often end the same way: with emotional release and too little change.”

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‘The WNBA is taking off. What took so long?’

Keia Clarke at Time

The WNBA’s “cultural and economic influence can no longer be denied,” says Keia Clarke. WNBA players “are set to become some of the highest-paid women athletes in the world,” and “that kind of growth prompts a harder question: why did it take so long?” From the “beginning, there was optimism and real conviction about what women’s basketball could become. But belief and scale are not the same thing.” Fans “can’t invest in what they don’t see or what they don’t understand.”

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‘The problem isn’t Washington. It’s us.’

Eugene Scott at The Boston Globe

Viewing “fellow citizens’ ethics and morals negatively is a logical conclusion after the electorate has continued to elect leaders who most people view negatively,” says Eugene Scott. It is “not unreasonable to conclude that people who support unethical leaders must have poor ethics themselves.” But lawmakers are “not primarily products of Washington. They are a reflection of the people and communities who sent them there.” If “you want to change Washington, you have to change your neighborhood.”

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