‘These outcomes were not produced by luck’

‘This degree changed my life. And it’s essential to a changing America.’

Thurka Sangaramoorthy at The Washington Post

Anthropology is a “discipline that teaches students to do something remarkably difficult and remarkably rare: to move between close attention to individual lives and systemic analysis of the structures that shape them,” says Thurka Sangaramoorthy. Americans are “living in what is called the age of big data,” but the “hardest problems facing institutions, governments and companies right now are not technical ones. They are human ones.” Anthropology is an “essential skill in the age of big data.”

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‘Don’t look to my patients for Medicaid fraud. Look at Dr. Oz.’

Tyler Evans at USA Today

Dr. Mehmet Oz “posted a video accusing New York state of running a fraud-ridden Medicaid program,” but the “people being targeted by these claims are not fraudsters,” says Tyler Evans. The “personal care services Oz attacked in New York are the clinical alternative to nursing home placement.” Oz is “constructing a caricature to make the public comfortable with cutting their care.” This is the “person now running the largest health care financing program in the United States.”

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‘Millions of clicks on sexual assault — where’s the outrage?’

Jodi Bondi Norgaard at Newsweek

According to “CNN’s reporting, one porn site, Motherless.com, hosts 20,000 videos of so-called ‘sleep content,’” with “men logging on to learn how to drug and violate their wives, their partners, the women sleeping beside them, the people who trust them most,” says Jodi Bondi Norgaard. This is “not a niche crime or a fringe corner of the internet. This is a global network that teaches men how to drug and rape women, and it is met with near silence.”

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‘The ABA is a joke. So why is it still accrediting law schools?’

Sarah Parshall Perry at the National Review

The American Bar Association’s “monopoly over the accreditation of U.S. law schools has long been defended as essential to maintaining excellence in the legal profession,” says Sarah Parshall Perry. But this “authority rests on an implicit premise of institutional neutrality, a premise that no longer holds — if it ever did at all.” The ABA “doesn’t represent a majority — or even a plurality — of American lawyers.” The “profession, the academy and the public deserve better.”

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