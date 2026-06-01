Trump to headline US 250 event after artists bail

Numerous artists backed out of their plans to perform at the event

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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President Donald Trump shows off mockup of White House cage fight for America&#039;s 250th anniversary
President Donald Trump shows off mockup of White House cage fight for America's 250th anniversary
(Image credit: Yuri Gripas / Abaca / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump will headline the “Great American State Fair,” a 16-day event on the National Mall to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, event organizers said Saturday. Freedom 250 — the public-private group he created to run semiquincentennial activities — said that Trump “will personally kick off this historic celebration,” hours after he suggested he replace the “highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists’” who dropped out due to the event’s partisan overtones.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  