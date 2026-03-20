Trump board clears path to mint Trump gold coin

US laws and traditions typically prevent putting living presidents on currency

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Photograph of President Donald Trump hanging in National Portrait Gallery
Photograph of President Donald Trump hanging in National Portrait Gallery
(Image credit: Maxine Wallace / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump’s handpicked U.S. Commission on Fine Arts on Thursday approved the final design for a 24-karat gold coin featuring his image, clearing the way for the U.S. Mint to begin production. The other federal commission required to give approval for currency designs, the bipartisan Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, last month refused to consider the Trump coin, citing foundational U.S. traditions and laws against putting living presidents on U.S. currencies.

Who said what

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said he was “thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy” as it turns 250, “and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins” than Trump’s. The “unprecedented move marks yet another example of Trump and his allies circumventing conventional past presidential practices — and even the law — to get what he wants,” The Associated Press said.

At Thursday’s meeting, the fine arts commissioners mostly seemed concerned about whether Trump liked the design, based on a stern-faced portrait, and how big to make the gold coin. “His preference” would be “the larger the better,” said Commissioner Chamberlain Harris, Trump’s White House executive assistant. Minting the limited-edition commemorative coin, and a $1 Trump coin for circulation that the administration is also planning, is “legally aggressive,” The New York Times said. The administration appears to be arguing that “a coin is different from currency,” and it’s “not clear whether anyone would have legal standing to challenge the matter in court.”

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What next?

“This is what kings and dictators do, and there’s no getting around that,” said Donald Scarinci, chair of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. “If the Mint makes these coins without the review of the CCAC, the coins are illegal,” but “we still fully expect them ​to plough ahead and mint both coins.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  