Treasury pushes for $250 bill featuring Trump’s face

Currently, no living person can legally appear on U.S. tender

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shows a proposed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shows a proposed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday his department has been working to create a $250 bill bearing President Donald Trump’s portrait, and he showed off a mockup ordered by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach. “At present, no living person can be on U.S. currency,” under a 1866 law, Bessent said during a press conference. “We will stick to the law” but “have prepared in advance” in case Congress passes “proposed legislation” authorizing the Trump banknote.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  