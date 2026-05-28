Matthew Perry’s aide gets 3 years for role in death

The actor died from a fatal ketamine dose in 2023

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Kenneth Iwamasa, one of five people who pleaded guilty in the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, outside his sentencing hearing
Kenneth Iwamasa, one of five people who pleaded guilty in the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry
(Image credit: Jae C. Hong / AP Photo)

What happened

Kenneth Iwamasa, actor Matthew Perry’s live-in assistant and the person who injected him with a fatal dose of ketamine in 2023, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison on Wednesday. Iwamasa was the last to be sentenced of five people who pleaded guilty in the case, apparently “bringing a yearslong legal saga to a close,” The New York Times said. Only “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha drew a longer sentence, at 15 years.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  