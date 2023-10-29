'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54, sources say

"Friends" star and 1990s icon Matthew Perry died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources said. He was 54.

Sources from the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ, which first reported the news, that emergency responders showed up at Perry's home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood around 4 p.m. local time. From there, Perry was discovered unresponsive, with TMZ reporting that the actor drowned in his hot tub. While this has not been confirmed by the LAPD, department sources told the Los Angeles Times that no foul play was suspected.

A native of Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry appeared on the short-lived CBS show "Sydney" in 1990. He would receive his big break in 1994 when he starred as Chandler Bing in NBC's sitcom "Friends." Perry's role as Bing — as well as the show itself — would go on to help define the modern era of television. "Friends" remains one of the most beloved TV shows of all time.

Perry would also become known for his battles with drug and alcohol addiction. He was in and out of rehab centers a number of times throughout the early 2000s, and later in life would lobby Congress for drug law reforms. He would additionally help open Perry House, a rehab center located in Malibu, California.

Tributes poured in from across Hollywood following news of Perry's death. "All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially ... and I’m broken," actress Selma Blair wrote on Instagram. Actor Tom Green wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of Perry's death. And actress Mira Sorvino called Perry a "sweet, troubled soul," adding, "May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"