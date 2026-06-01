Pill offers hope in treating deadly pancreatic cancer

Pill users lived an average of 13.2 months versus 6.7 months for those undergoing chemotherapy

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of pancreas with metastatic cancer
Illustration of a pancreas with metastatic cancer
(Image credit: wildpixel / iStock / Getty Images)

What happened

A cancer drug decades in the making significantly extended and improved the life of patients whose metastatic pancreatic cancer had stopped responding to previous treatments, researchers reported Sunday in The New England Journal of Medicine and at an American Society for Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago. In a study of 500 last-stage pancreatic patients, those assigned Revolution Medicine’s daraxonrasib pill lived an average of 13.2 months versus 6.7 months for those undergoing chemotherapy. They also experienced fewer side effects.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  