Iran deal: is Trump the loser?

Critics believe mooted ‘memorandum of understanding’ leaves ‘radicalised‘ Tehran in stronger position than before US assault

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Illustration of Donald Trump with a &quot;KICK ME&quot; note taped to his back against a sunset of Iranian flag colours
No way to spin this as anything but a ‘catastrophe’ for the US president, say many Middle East experts
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s claim that the US and Iran are closing in on a peace deal has already been met with widespread criticism within his own Republican party.

The details haven’t been made public but Iran is said to have agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, without charging tolls, and dispose of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. In return, the US would cease hostilities, unfreeze billions of dollars of assets, and gradually remove economic sanctions.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.