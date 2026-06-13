The Ebola outbreak: is it spinning out of control?

US aid cuts and proposed treatment centres in Kenya are stirring anger, while front-line resources are needed urgently to contain the crisis

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Operators in PPE gear helping with Ebola outbreak
The US has cut aid to the DRC from $1.34 billion in 2024 to just $428 million in 2025
(Image credit: Benediction Murhabazi / AFP / Getty Images)

What the US is trying to do in Kenya reeks of “neo-colonialism”, said The Daily Nation (Nairobi). To protect Americans from the deadly Ebola outbreak that is thought to have already killed at least 91 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Trump administration has decreed that no one with the disease may enter its borders, even if they’re a US citizen. Any American unlucky enough to have contracted the virus in DRC should instead be sent for treatment hundreds of miles away to a specially commissioned Ebola health centre in Kenya.

Cue outrage in Nairobi. “Kenya is NOT America’s biohazard dumping ground,” fumed a spokesman for one of Kenya’s doctors’ unions, echoing widespread fury at the proposal to set up a 50-bed quarantine facility at Kenya’s Laikipia Air Base. And hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Nanyuki, the town closest to the air base, fearing the disease might spread to their community. They blocked roads and set fire to tyres, and police had to fire tear gas to disperse them.

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