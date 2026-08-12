Doug Burgum’s Interior Department is slowly coming apart

Calls for help are coming from inside the department as external pressures and internal friction come to a head

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (L) speaks to reporters alongside US President Donald Trump while in flight on Air Force One, September 21, 2025
Secretary Doug Burgum faces critics from within — and outside — an ordinarily unassuming department
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

Even the relatively staid-seeming Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum hasn’t escaped the mud-slinging that has dominated and defined Donald Trump’s two-term tenure as president. After a high-profile White House clash this month between the former North Dakota governor and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro over the latter’s failure to prosecute bystanders accused of marring the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — a monument managed by the Interior Department — Burgum finds himself sweating under an uncomfortable national spotlight.

‘Confusion and concern’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  