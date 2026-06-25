The reflecting pool debacle becomes a national flash point

Liberals think it encapsulates the Trump administration. Conservatives think it’s blown out of proportion.

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Visitors observe the algae-covered reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial.
The reflecting pool’s visuals ‘can capture the public imagination’
(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

The Trump administration is in murky waters with the ongoing changes to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. The supposed renovations are causing unmitigated algae growth, green-tinted water and peeling paint, and many liberals claim President Donald Trump’s obsession with the pool encapsulates the mayhem of his administration. Many conservatives, conversely, say liberals are obsessed with the minute details of the pool.

‘Another story typical of the Trump era’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.